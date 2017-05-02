Required Search Engine Optimization Help? It's Found In This Post

You could spend every day of the next two years building a site that you thought people might love, but unless it is properly optimized for the web's search engines, it might just sit around on page 90 somewhere, never being seen by anyone. This article will explain a few great ways that you avoid falling into abyss.

When setting up your site for SEO, keep an eye on keyword density. You want to have your major keywords at about 3 to 7 percent of the total text. Anything higher than about 10 percent starts to look suspicious to the search engine, as if you are using keyword stuffing to boost page rank.

Increase your website traffic and the revenue from your site by ensuring it has no broken links or pages. Broken links prevent customers from navigating your site. Broken pages are even worse, since then the content is just missing. Broken content can't be indexed by search engines either, which is also poor marketing.

On your website, always include an address where people can send letters, questions or concerns about your company. The more feedback that you get, the better understanding you will have of what your customer's preferences are. This will allow you to maximize your productivity and appeal to your client's interests.

Your website's header may be the first thing visitors see, but the footer of your website is also equally important. You can use your footer to your advantage and assist spiders as they navigate through your site by duplicating your main navigation and making sure your footer links are redirecting visitors to your site's most important pages.

Focus one one keyword per article. Many writers try to overdo it, and include several different keywords throughout their articles. This turns readers off to your work, as it becomes obvious that you are writing for the attention of a search engine or database. Using only one keyword is less noticeable, giving your readers the chance to focus on your article instead of the keywords.

Take advantage of free code validation programs on the web. You do not want your site to be coded incorrectly, but paying to have it checked could be expensive. Luckily, there are several coding sites available free of charge, to ensure that your website will appear exactly how you want it to, every time.

Your homepage carries roughly 50 percent of the weight in searches. Up to 5 percent of your copy and links throughout the site should be weighted with keywords and phrases. This density will give depth to searches and bring your site closer to the top rankings on the major engines.

Perfecting your page in terms of Search Engine Optimization will prove to be one of the wisest investments of time and money you can make if you judge by the number of hits you gain. If interested parties can't find your page via search engines then quite likely they will never go there!

Place a suggestion box on your website so that visitors can let you know what you should do to increase traffic on your site. if you use any suggestions that are submitted you should credit the person who's idea it was and offer them some type of free gift.

Write a good meta description to rank higher. A meta description is the short text that appears when your website come up in search results. You should keep your description under fifty words so that it is not cut short. You should describe the content of your website, in order to attract visitors.

Create a series of email auto-responders for customers who sign up for your mailing list. Offer a tip a day or a relevant series of articles and have them set to go over a set amount of time. Include both content and a sales pitch in your emails to help convert potential prospects into paying customers.

Always make sure to go back and optimize your site's older content pages frequently. If your older material does not appear in rankings like it should you need to analyze it. Once you do that, you can tweak it and update it to help it get better search engine rankings.

If you add a podcast or video to your website to attract visitors, make sure you get them transcribed. By adding the text to your website you're creating brand new content that will NOT show as a duplicate. Make sure to title the page and post differently than you have the video, but include your keywords.

Make sure that you put a site map on your webpage. This will make it easier for spiders to locate relevant pages and find what they need. Don't be afraid to make more than one site map if you need to. You want to make sure each one contains around 75 links.

You should do your best to make it very simple for all the visitors to your site to add it to their social bookmarks. These types of links are one of the kinds that are valued most by many of the different searches engines that are available.

When working to promote your website, make sure that you're using a valid, lean code. By coding your sites in this nature, the search engines will be able to easily find the content you're trying to point them to. Using complicated and/or invalid code may result in your site simply not being found.

As you know from the beginning of this article, search engine optimization is one of the number one things a website needs to be successful. Appearing early on search engines is a great way to bring in new customers for free. Apply these techniques to your website, and watch your traffic soar!