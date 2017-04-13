Video Marketing - It's Not Something You Can Ignore

Are you looking for a way to promote your products and services past the text mediums that social media currently represent? If so, then video marketing is the next step you should try. Video marketing lets you convey body language, which no other online medium does. To learn how to get started or just better at video marketing, keep reading.

In video marketing you have a very short time frame to capture your viewers attention. You have to catch their attention within 10 seconds. Give your viewers a reason to watch the whole thing.

People love tutorial videos so it is important to use them if you can. Walking people through how to do a certain task with clear and precise steps will most likely land you more viewers. People really appreciate it when you make the steps as simple and easy as possible.

Try using others in your videos. This will give people the idea that you are not full of hot air. While it may be a little difficult to convince someone that the people in your video are truly fans of you and your products, it comes across better than always doing videos alone.

If you offer services to your customers, the best way to give them an idea of what you do is to create a video that documents the different steps you take to perform this service. You should have a friend follow you with a camera the next time you perform this service for a customer.

Product manufacturers or resellers should create videos showing how the product can be used in alternative ways. For example, while duct tape is great for ducts, Duck Tape has created how-tos for a million other projects, even how to create a wallet! This leads to amazing viral video success on their part.

Why not take a video while at a trade show? Many experts visit trade shows and would love to expand their own customer base, and getting their name on your website is a great way to do that. Make sure to write down their information so you can spell their name right and link back to their site when you post the video - they'll appreciate that.

Know your audience. Videos that are compelling offer valuable insight and information that the target audience wants to hear. Similar to written content, you must understand the target audience and why they should watch your video over other videos. When you know what you want to share, try recording your videos into smaller chunks to make the information easier to understand for them.

If you have a product that is quite difficult to use, you should create a video that will give step-by-step directions to users. They will appreciate the time you took to explain your products to them. This will make it more likely they will come to you when looking for additional products.

Your video marketing campaign will be successful if you remain consistent and creates new videos regularly. You do not have to put hours into creating a weekly video; recording yourself talking in front of a camera for ten minutes would make a good video update. Customers will subscribe to your videos if you keep using this medium.

Combine your video marketing efforts with social marketing. After you post your video, announce it in your Facebook account and tweet about it on Twitter. This will drive your followers to view your video where they can give their immediate feedback on the video's effectiveness. This will also encourage them to share the video link with their social network.

A great video marketing tip that any business can use is to find experts in your field and interview them. This not only gives you access to important and reliable information, but it also gives your business a sense of credibility. Trade shows are a great place to find experts willing to get interviewed.

Quality content is essential to the success of your video marketing campaign. Your videos will be popular if they answer specific questions your customers have or provide your audience with original content and useful tips. Focus on a specific topic in each one of your video and do not hesitate to edit the content you do not really need.

If you are going to be the one doing the marketing in your video, rehearse in front of a mirror first. Rehearsing the script helps you catch errors and helps you deliver your lines more smoothly. You can also consider rehearsing in front of a trusted friend for some constructive feedback.

Make a simple soundtrack. Consider commercials you have seen in the past, and you will become aware that music can enhance all videos. Incorporate appropriate musical selections into your video. This way, your video is more enticing to your viewers. This is also a good way to replace a voice recording if you are not comfortable with talking to your audience.

If you are using videos as a part of your marketing campaign, closely monitor all comments and respond quickly. Many times other marketers will post a video comment to your page. Decide quickly if you are going to allow those types of comments to be placed on your YouTube page.

Use your videos to ask your customers a question. You can ask them how to better your products, or how your services could be improved, or even how to fix your website to make it the best online. Post their response videos and use them to do what they recommend, if applicable.

As was discussed in the first paragraph of this article, effective video marketing is one of the best things that you can do to increase sales and improve your business. By applying all of the knowledge you have learned from this article you will be able to make more money that you ever imagined. Good luck!